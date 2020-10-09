Golem Reaches Market Cap of $95.19 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $95.19 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be bought for about $0.0961 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bithumb, Binance and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00256497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00038454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00093605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.01523315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00158452 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Braziliex, Coinbe, Iquant, OOOBTC, Koinex, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Binance, CoinExchange, YoBit, BitBay, Gate.io, Bittrex, Cryptopia, BitMart, GOPAX, BigONE, Bitbns, Ethfinex, OKEx, Tux Exchange, WazirX, Upbit, ABCC, Mercatox, HitBTC, Huobi, DragonEX, Tidex, Zebpay, Bithumb, Cobinhood and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

