Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.37 ($27.49).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

