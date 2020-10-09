Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €127.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €106.92 ($125.79).

Get Symrise alerts:

SY1 opened at €116.60 ($137.18) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €116.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €102.59. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.