Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $280.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $275.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.56% from the stock’s previous close.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.90.

GS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.08. 18,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,431. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 661.7% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 24,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

