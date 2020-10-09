Goldman Sachs Group Increases Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $76.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.59.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $65.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 455.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 34.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 202.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.