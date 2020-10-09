Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €76.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.67 ($71.37).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEM opened at €64.55 ($75.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €63.72 and a 200-day moving average of €60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.32. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 12-month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.91.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.