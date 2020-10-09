Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €110.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €122.50 ($144.12).

MOR stock opened at €98.50 ($115.88) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €106.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 52 week high of €146.30 ($172.12). The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

