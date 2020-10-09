Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) has been assigned a C$8.00 price target by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.87% from the company’s previous close.

GSC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Shares of GSC stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,514. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.55. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.56 and a 12-month high of C$6.89. The stock has a market cap of $594.90 million and a PE ratio of -12.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$118.73 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.