Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) & DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Financial Contrast

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Entertainment and DraftKings’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $973.41 million 0.40 -$39.54 million ($0.87) -15.83 DraftKings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A

DraftKings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Entertainment has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DraftKings has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Entertainment and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment -16.69% -39.72% -5.86% DraftKings N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Golden Entertainment and DraftKings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 1 1 0 2.50 DraftKings 0 6 14 0 2.70

Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.56%. DraftKings has a consensus target price of $52.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than DraftKings.

Summary

DraftKings beats Golden Entertainment on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons. The Casino segment focuses on owning and managing resort casinos. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

