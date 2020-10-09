Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 180,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 360,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27.

