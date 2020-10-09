Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $95,462.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Indodax, Rfinex and HADAX.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00257369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00039285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00093956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.01525937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00157823 BTC.

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,806,486 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Rfinex, Indodax and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

