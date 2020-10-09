Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.67

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $7.30. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 19,146 shares.

GSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Ship Lease stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,552 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.51% of Global Ship Lease worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

