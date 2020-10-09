GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 1,580 ($20.65) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 2,060 ($26.92) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,820.81 ($23.79).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock opened at GBX 1,425.40 ($18.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,489.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,577.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11344.1649718 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

