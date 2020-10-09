GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.70

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $2.93. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 7,740 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GigaMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $31.39 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Cheng-Ming Huang acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 77,054 shares of company stock worth $220,887. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.41% of GigaMedia worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.