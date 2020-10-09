German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

GABC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded German American Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $784.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director U Butch Klem bought 1,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. Insiders have purchased 1,834 shares of company stock worth $51,479 over the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,216,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 682,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

