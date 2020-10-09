GeoDB Price Tops $0.31 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002824 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. GeoDB has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $76,819.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.76 or 0.04956952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00055901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032105 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,143,271 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

