GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Shares Up 17.9%

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) shot up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66. 1,420 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GenSight Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

About GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF)

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial target sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

