GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Shares Gap Up to $14.30

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $16.50. GenMark Diagnostics shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 57,942 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 2.89.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 41,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $569,328.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,104.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $30,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,185.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,307. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 262,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 97,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 48.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 160,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

