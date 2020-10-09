Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $367.66

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.66 and traded as high as $370.21. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $369.76, with a volume of 39 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 54.67%. The business had revenue of $805.11 million during the quarter.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

