Genesis Vision (GVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $141,013.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00010765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ovis, Binance, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $141,013.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00256721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00093197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00037985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.01526384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00157160 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ovis, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

