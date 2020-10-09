Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $752.78

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $752.78 and traded as high as $781.00. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $781.00, with a volume of 18,510 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $923.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 753.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 702.51.

About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

