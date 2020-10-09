General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 717.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,453,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $145.01. 11,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,131. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average is $142.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.