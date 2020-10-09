General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 442.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,656 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. raised its position in General Dynamics by 22.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 26,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $144.65. 2,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,131. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

