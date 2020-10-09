Gas Price Hits $1.54 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Gas token can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00013880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $15.57 million and $1.17 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00256927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00093848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.01528411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00158375 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.