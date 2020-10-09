Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.75

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.75 and traded as high as $37.15. Gardner Denver shares last traded at $36.66, with a volume of 3,274,882 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gardner Denver stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Gardner Denver worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

