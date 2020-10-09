GameCredits Trading Down 5% This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $19,281.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00433129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002872 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,594,229 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

