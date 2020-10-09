Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Gaia has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $202.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaia will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Gaia by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gaia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

