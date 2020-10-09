Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Fulton Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

