Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

FULT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 9,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,683. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 330,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 154,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

