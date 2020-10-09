Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.83. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 63,133 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 54.90%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fuel Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Fuel Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

