FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.99

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.99 and traded as high as $44.48. FRP shares last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 14,715 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $422.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

In other FRP news, CFO John D. Baker III bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.61 per share, with a total value of $138,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,579.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Baker II bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.59 per share, with a total value of $150,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,194 shares of company stock worth $49,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

