Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,413.30

Shares of Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,413.30 and traded as high as $2,555.00. Frontier Developments shares last traded at $2,545.00, with a volume of 83,923 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,193.25 ($28.66).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,422.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,885.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 63.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33.

In related news, insider Alex Bevis sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($31.18), for a total transaction of £4,772,000 ($6,235,463.22). Also, insider David John Walsh sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,601 ($33.99), for a total transaction of £192,187.89 ($251,127.52).

About Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

