Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Frontera Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:FECCF) were down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on FECCF shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

