Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €63.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.46 ($60.54).

FRE stock opened at €39.30 ($46.24) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.11. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

