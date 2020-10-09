Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Franchise Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $512.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

