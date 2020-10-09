Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 236,040 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project located in the Northwest Territories.

