FOAM Achieves Market Cap of $8.61 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One FOAM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $21,468.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FOAM has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00257027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00094544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.11 or 0.01527189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00158580 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,533,279 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

