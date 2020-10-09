Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

