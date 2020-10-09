Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fluent in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fluent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.88.

FLNT stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.65 million, a P/E ratio of -86.33 and a beta of 2.70.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Matthew Conlin acquired 14,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,040,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 14,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,949,592.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fluent by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,165,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 403,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fluent by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 136,454 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Fluent by 470.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 105,851 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Fluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

