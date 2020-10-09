Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FND. Bank of America upgraded Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.27.

FND opened at $79.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $79.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 10,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $818,003.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,198.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $4,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,900,001.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,151,493 shares of company stock worth $415,410,788. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

