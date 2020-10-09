Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FND. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $79.01 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 10,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $818,003.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,151,493 shares of company stock valued at $415,410,788 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Floor & Decor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,171,000 after purchasing an additional 119,739 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Floor & Decor by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $680,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

