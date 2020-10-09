FLO Price Up 3.6% This Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. FLO has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $22,542.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00053519 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

