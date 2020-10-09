Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.18. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 34,233 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $27.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Flexible Solutions International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

