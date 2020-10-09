First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.58

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.58 and last traded at $64.58, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,207,000 after buying an additional 57,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 30,159 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

