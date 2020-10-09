First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.33

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.33 and last traded at $97.31, with a volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.69.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,430,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

