First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.79

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and traded as high as $54.44. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $54.40, with a volume of 9,856 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) by 419.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,280 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.57% of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

