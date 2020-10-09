First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Position Lifted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after buying an additional 501,326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,998,000 after buying an additional 224,488 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 816,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 96,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FPF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,447. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

