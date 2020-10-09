First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN) Trading Up 1.1%

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54. 815 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.65% of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

