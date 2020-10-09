First Quantum Minerals’ (MPFRF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPFRF remained flat at $$1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.77.

