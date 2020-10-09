First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) vs. Euronet Worldwide (OTCMKTS:EEFT) Head to Head Comparison

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) and First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Euronet Worldwide has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Pacific has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.9% of Euronet Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Euronet Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Euronet Worldwide and First Pacific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronet Worldwide $2.75 billion 1.76 $346.75 million $6.65 13.95 First Pacific $8.05 billion 0.15 -$253.90 million N/A N/A

Euronet Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Pacific.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Euronet Worldwide and First Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronet Worldwide 0 2 5 0 2.71 First Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $119.29, suggesting a potential upside of 28.54%. Given Euronet Worldwide’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Euronet Worldwide is more favorable than First Pacific.

Profitability

This table compares Euronet Worldwide and First Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronet Worldwide 5.02% 19.19% 6.20% First Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Euronet Worldwide beats First Pacific on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS currency conversion, surcharge, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, foreign remittance and cardless payout, banknote recycling solutions, and tax-refund services; and integrated electronic financial transaction software solutions. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 46,070 ATMs; and approximately 330,000 POS terminals. Its epay segment provides distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic content and payment processing services for various prepaid products, cards, and services; and vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 728,000 POS terminals. The company's Money Transfer segment offers consumer-to-consumer money transfer services primarily under the Ria, AFEX, and IME brands; account-to-account money transfer services under the xe brand; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders; check cashing services; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Australasia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, fixed broadband, and mobile networks. It also manufactures and distributes a range of food products, including noodles, dairy products, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, beverages, wheat flour, and pasta; breeds seeds; cultivates oil palm, rubber, sugar cane, and other crops; and offers cooking oils, margarines, and shortenings. In addition, the company offers packaged bread and other related goods, and meal components; explores for, mines, and produces gold, copper, and silver; and produces sugar and ethanol. Further, it is involved in the operation of gas-fired power plant; electricity generation and distribution; provision of water distribution and sewerage services; and operation of toll roads, hospitals, and rail lines, as well as offers logistics services. First Pacific Company Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

